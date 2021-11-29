Shireen Mazari Condoles Demise Of Ziauddin
Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:52 PM
Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin.
In a tweet, the minister said she was really saddened to hear Ziauddin's departure and always found him to be a man of principles, polite in discussions who never adopted an accusatory tone during debates. "For the journalist community this is a big loss," she remarked.