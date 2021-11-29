Shireen Mazari condoles demise of Ziauddin

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin.

In a tweet, the minister said she was really saddened to hear Ziauddin's departure and always found him to be a man of principles, polite in discussions who never adopted an accusatory tone during debates. "For the journalist community this is a big loss," she remarked.