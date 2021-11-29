Shireen Mazari condoles demise of Ziauddin

UrduPoint.com

Mon 29th November 2021

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned journalist Ziauddin.

In a tweet, the minister said she was really saddened to hear Ziauddin's departure and always found him to be a man of principles, polite in discussions who never adopted an accusatory tone during debates. "For the journalist community this is a big loss," she remarked.

