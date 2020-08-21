Shireen Mazari condoles sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, senior politician and President of Balochistan National Party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, senior politician and President of Balochistan National Party.

In her condolence message, she said that with the passing of Mir Hasil Bizenjo we have lost a strong voice for democracy.

"I remember him as always firm but always polite even when vehemently disagreeing." she said.