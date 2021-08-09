UrduPoint.com

Shireen Mazari Criticizes British Govt For Keeping Pakistan On Red-list

Shireen Mazari criticizes British govt for keeping Pakistan on red-list  

The Federal Minister says that it is very feeble excuse of the British government that Pakistan has not shared COVID-19 data.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Monday came down hard upon the United Kingdom for its "feeble excuse" for retaining Pakistan on its travel 'red list', pointingout that the British government had never demanded for the country's Covid-19 data.

Pakistan was placed on the red list in early April while India followed on April 19 due to surging case numbers and the emergence of the Delta variant.

The United Kingdom operates a "traffic light" system for international travel, with low-risk countries rated green for quarantine-free travel, medium risk countries rated amber, and red countries requiring arrivals to spend 10 days in isolation in a hotel.

The British government recently removed India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE from the red list and remained Pakistan on it. The British lawmakers also strongly criticized their government for keeping Pakistan on the red list.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari shared a report from The news according to which the UK cited the lack of vaccination and testing data as the reason for retaining Pakistan on the list.

She wrote that the UK government, dominated by Indophiles and despite globally documented India's continuing disastrous handling of the Covid pandemic, moved India to the amber list but keeps Pakistan on the red list; then under pressure from opposition MPs gives feeble excuse [that] Pakistan didn't share data.

She said the British government had never asked for the data, adding that it was publicly available. "The National Command and Operation Centre has the most centralised and daily updated databases anywhere, " she said.

The minister said: " Earlier, [the] UK government had given another excuse — that more Pakistani passengers than Indians [had] tested positive! Shifting goalposts!".

