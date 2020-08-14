UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shireen Mazari Felicitates Nation On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:56 PM

Shireen Mazari felicitates nation on Independence Day

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday felicitated whole nation on Independence Day, saying that let us remind ourselves of promises unfulfilled especially towards equal safety and protection of all our non Muslim citizens whom we still refers to as minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday felicitated whole nation on Independence Day, saying that let us remind ourselves of promises unfulfilled especially towards equal safety and protection of all our non Muslim citizens whom we still refers to as minorities.

In her message, she said that "We have a long and difficult road to traverse to achieve our Quaid Jinnah's vision for Pakistan, adding that but we must commit to staying on track to achieve this goal for Pakistan, defeating detractors filled with messages of hate and intolerance".

"Today let us enjoy being an independent nation and vows to fight to defend our rights enshrined in our Constitution" she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Independence Muslim All

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 minute ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.