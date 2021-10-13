Shireen Mazari inaugurates first Transgender Protection Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said that transgender community would be provided same employment and healthcare facilities as other citizens of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first Transgender Protection Centre here, Mazari said that Transgender Protection Centres would be established in other cities of the country.

She said that transgender Protection Centre will provide legal aid, basic health facilities, psychological counseling and temporary shelter as well.

MoHR has taken various initiatives for effective implementation of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 with the aim to ensure the protection, rehabilitation and fundamental rights of transgender persons as guaranteed by the Constitution in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 to all of its citizen, she added.

Under Section-6(a) of Transgender Protection Act, the Ministry of Human Rights has established a Transgender Protection Centre with a total cost of 35.8 million.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Inaam ullah , officials of Ministry of Human Rights and transgender activists and representatives from their community attended the event.