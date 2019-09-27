UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shireen Mazari Inaugurates Human Rights Web-portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures for ensuring provision of rights to all people including minorities and transgender community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures for ensuring provision of rights to all people including minorities and transgender community.

She said that many bills were being introduced by the incumbent government for the protection of women rights, and deprived strata besides ensuring implementation of existing laws.

The federal minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of a 'web-portal to streamline treaty reporting for strengthening of human rights & GSP plus status' at a private hotel, here.

She said that the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined for providing rights to the masses.

Dr Shireen Mazari applauded the performance of HR department and hoped that web-portal would be helpful in resolving the issues with transparency.

She showed grave concern over violation of human rights, alongside the looming threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr Mazari drew the attention of the UN and Australian high commissioner to the massive human rights violations being committed by India against the people of Kashmir. She said that India, in a blatant and forceful attempt to deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination including the gender-based violence as a weapon of war, communications shutdown, imposition of a curfew.

Federal Minister for Human Right Dr Shireen Mazari was the chief guest while Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and other members of Punjab Assembly also attended the ceremony.

At the end of ceremony Dr Shireen Mazari inaugurated web-portal by switching button. Minister Ijaz Alam also gave a memorial shield to the federal minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Hotel Women Muslim All Government Weapon Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

4 minutes ago

PIMA arranging basic lifesaving support training s ..

4 minutes ago

US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists in Sout ..

4 minutes ago

Trump-Zelenskyy Transcript Release Discredits US - ..

4 minutes ago

IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

8 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister to launch youth portal

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.