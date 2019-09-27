Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf ( PTI government was taking concrete measures for ensuring provision of rights to all people including minorities and transgender community.

She said that many bills were being introduced by the incumbent government for the protection of women rights, and deprived strata besides ensuring implementation of existing laws.

The federal minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of a 'web-portal to streamline treaty reporting for strengthening of human rights & GSP plus status' at a private hotel, here.

She said that the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined for providing rights to the masses.

Dr Shireen Mazari applauded the performance of HR department and hoped that web-portal would be helpful in resolving the issues with transparency.

She showed grave concern over violation of human rights, alongside the looming threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr Mazari drew the attention of the UN and Australian high commissioner to the massive human rights violations being committed by India against the people of Kashmir. She said that India, in a blatant and forceful attempt to deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination including the gender-based violence as a weapon of war, communications shutdown, imposition of a curfew.

Federal Minister for Human Right Dr Shireen Mazari was the chief guest while Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and other members of Punjab Assembly also attended the ceremony.

At the end of ceremony Dr Shireen Mazari inaugurated web-portal by switching button. Minister Ijaz Alam also gave a memorial shield to the federal minister.