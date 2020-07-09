Shireen Mazari pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Madre-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Madre-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her death anniversary.

In her message on death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah, she said Fatima Jinnah had stood like a rock by her brother Quaid-i-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah for laying down foundation of Pakistan.

The minister said she was a leader, a fearless woman - stood firm on her principles till the end.

The mother of the nation, Fatima Jinnah bid farewell to this world on July 9 in 1967.

She is considered among the founding members of Pakistan and she was her brother's closest confidant till his death in 1948. Fatima Jinnah's struggle for Pakistan Movement and civil rights is exemplary. Her efforts later won her the titles of Khatoon-e-Pakistan and Mader-e-Millat.