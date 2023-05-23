UrduPoint.com

Shireen Mazari Quits PTI, Politics After Condemning May 9 Riots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Shireen Mazari quits PTI, politics after condemning May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday strongly condemned targeting of military and state installations including GHQ and announced to quit PTI and politics.

Addressing a press conference here , she strongly condemned violence that erupted on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Every one should condemn attacking symbols of State including GHQ and Parliament, she said.

She said, "I am leaving politics today, I am not a part of any political party including PTI".

