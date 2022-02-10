Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Human Rights on Thursday Dr Shireen Mazari received appreciation certificate from Prime Minister Imran Khan on good performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights on Thursday Dr Shireen Mazari received appreciation certificate from Prime Minister Imran Khan on good performance.

She got the award on achieving maximum targets set under Performance Agreements with Prime Minister's office, said a pressrelease issued here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Rights was ranked among the top five best performing ministries on this achievement.