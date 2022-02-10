UrduPoint.com

Shireen Mazari Receives Certificate From Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Human Rights on Thursday Dr Shireen Mazari received appreciation certificate from Prime Minister Imran Khan on good performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights on Thursday Dr Shireen Mazari received appreciation certificate from Prime Minister Imran Khan on good performance.

She got the award on achieving maximum targets set under Performance Agreements with Prime Minister's office, said a pressrelease issued here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Rights was ranked among the top five best performing ministries on this achievement.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister From Best Top

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

27 seconds ago
 Senate body on 'Cabinet Secretariat' meets

Senate body on 'Cabinet Secretariat' meets

30 seconds ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 People rejected looters, plunderers: Shafqat Mahmo ..

People rejected looters, plunderers: Shafqat Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweethe ..

Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweetheart' in Cyprus

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel f ..

Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel farms, sailing club

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>