Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to control child abuse  

Human Rights Minister says they will make eight-year old Zahra Shah’s case as an example regarding implementation of laws about child labour and abuse in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that law must be implemented in letter and spirit to control rampant child abuse in the country.

Shireen Mazari said that problem was not with the laws but with their implementation.

She expressed these views while speaking at Judicial Complex after lawyers gave her briefing over the matter of Zahra Shah case.

“The government has made laws on child labour,” said the Human Rights Minister, pointing out that kids under the age of 14 could not be employed for domestic work.

She said: “ Zahra Shah torture and murder case is an example. It’s a test case,”.

The minister said that the culprits must be punished under the law, adding that the problem was only with implementation.

She stated that complaints about missing children and child abuse incident could be lodged through Zainab Alert App.

According to media reports, In May 2020, Zahra Shah, 8-year old child girl, was tortured to death by her employers in Rawalpindi just because she freed two expensive parrots.

Suspect Hassan Siddiqqui hired Zahra.

According to the police, Zahra Shah freed the parrots when she was cleaning the cage.

“Hassan and his wife tortured Zahra to death as they came to know about parrots’ release,” said the police, pointing out that Siddiqui confessed their guilt during the investigation.

The suspect himself brought Zahra to hospital but disappeared soon after leaving her there. The victim could not survive and died in the hospital.