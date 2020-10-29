UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shireen Mazari Says Laws Must Be Enforced To Control Child Abuse

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:55 PM

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to control child abuse  

Human Rights Minister says they will make eight-year old Zahra Shah’s case as an example regarding implementation of laws about child labour and abuse in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that law must be implemented in letter and spirit to control rampant child abuse in the country.

Shireen Mazari said that problem was not with the laws but with their implementation.

She expressed these views while speaking at Judicial Complex after lawyers gave her briefing over the matter of Zahra Shah case.

“The government has made laws on child labour,” said the Human Rights Minister, pointing out that kids under the age of 14 could not be employed for domestic work.

She said: “ Zahra Shah torture and murder case is an example. It’s a test case,”.

The minister said that the culprits must be punished under the law, adding that the problem was only with implementation.

She stated that complaints about missing children and child abuse incident could be lodged through Zainab Alert App.

According to media reports, In May 2020, Zahra Shah, 8-year old child girl, was tortured to death by her employers in Rawalpindi just because she freed two expensive parrots.

Suspect Hassan Siddiqqui hired Zahra.

According to the police, Zahra Shah freed the parrots when she was cleaning the cage.

“Hassan and his wife tortured Zahra to death as they came to know about parrots’ release,” said the police, pointing out that Siddiqui confessed their guilt during the investigation.

The suspect himself brought Zahra to hospital but disappeared soon after leaving her there. The victim could not survive and died in the hospital.

Related Topics

Murder Police Lawyers Died Wife Alert Rawalpindi May 2020 Media Government Labour

Recent Stories

NA passes bills including CPECA Bill 2020

20 minutes ago

Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construc ..

24 minutes ago

Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case ..

31 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alv urges Muslim world leaders' ..

24 minutes ago

KP CS inspects uplift work in Islamia College

24 minutes ago

DC orders strict monitoring on last day of anti-po ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.