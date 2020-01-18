UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shireen Mazari Submits Report In IHC About Jail Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:53 PM

Shireen Mazari submits report in IHC about jail reforms

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Saturday submitted a report before the court of the commission formed by Islamabad High Court given the task for recommendations about jail reforms.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Saturday submitted a report before the court of the commission formed by Islamabad High Court given the task for recommendations about jail reforms.

The hearing of a petition filed by a prisoner Khadim Hussain against less health facilities at jails was resumed by the Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah.

The court had earlier formed a commission headed by Shireen Mazari for making a complete report about the facilities and recommendations for reforms in jails.

Shireen Mazari appeared before the court and submitted the commission's report.

She hailed that the decisions of Athar Minallah regarding human rights were remarkable.

The CJ also remarked that Shireen Mazari was performing well for controlling human violations.

Minallah addressing Shireen said you were not summoned for the day against which she stated that she wanted to submit commission's report herself.

The CJ remarked that prisoners not sent to jail for torture adding they sent to jail for other purposes.

Every religion teaches about treating human in a good way, CJ asserted.

He remarked that prisoners were in too much dilapidated conditions in jail as number of prisoners has extremely increased in jails added that government should have to take affective measures to bring reforms in jails.

The CJ said that it was the responsibility of the government to release sick convicted or provide medical facilities up to standards.

Shireen Mazari informed the court that a large number of under trial prisoners are imprisoned in jails and their problems needed to be resolved.

She said the government was planning to create separate cells in jails for transgender people.

She stated the MoHR was initiating awareness campaign about child abuse against which the CJ inquired either they had worked for child abuse in jails.

Mazari responded yes and stated that complete briefing has been put in the report already submitted before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prisoner Jail Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

10 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

23 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

41 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

1 hour ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.