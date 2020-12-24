UrduPoint.com
Shireen Mazari Takes Notice Of Brutal Torture Of Transgender Woman In Chinian

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:11 PM

Shireen Mazari takes notice of brutal torture of transgender woman in Chinian

DPO says they will take action against the accused if the victim approaches them seeking action against them.

CHUNIAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took notice of the case of a transgender woman who was brutally tortured after being hanged upside down in Kasur district of Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that her office took notice of the transgender case reported on Wednesday.

She wrote: “My office took up the transgender case in Chunian reported in media yesterday. Acc to DSP, police registered FIR under section365. Now, after video surfaced, police reopened FIR & raids underway for arrest of accused. New sections will be inserted in FIR during investigation,”.

The culprits not just beat Sohna but also made video of the gruesome scenes before sharing it on the social media.

Police arrested the accused but released them soon.

According the reports, Sohna was invited to perform at a dance party but was later tortured and sexually abused for three days by the accused.

“This incident took place on 27 and 28 October,” DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar said while talking to the reporters. The video of the incident went viral from Allahabad area of Chunian Tehsil.

The DSP said that police booked three people over charges of abducting Sohna and arrested Zulfiqar, Shani and Asif for interrogation, He said, however, they were set free after a patch-up between the two sides.

Kasur DPO said that they would take action against the accused if the victim approached them for action against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

