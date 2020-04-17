UrduPoint.com
Shireen Mazari Takes Notice Of Demolishing Of Huts In Slum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Shireen Mazari takes notice of demolishing of huts in slum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the demolition of 75 huts in a G-11/4 slum by the Islamabad administration without any notice.

She said action will be taken immediately, if any police official was found involved in the incident.

She said the 75 evicted families would be provided shelter and compensation as soon as possible.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the official who sanctioned the operation was suspended.

He said the authorities that ordered the operation said the area was a den of professional beggars, however, the inquiry will find out the facts.

