Shireen Mazari To Address SPARC's Workshop On Child Rights

Shireen Mazari to address SPARC's workshop on child rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) will organize a one-day 'Media Consultation Workshop on State of the Child Rights in Pakistan' at a local hotel on Thursday to review and identify loopholes in laws against abuse of the child rights and the legislation status in this regard.

Following the opening remarks by Member National Commission for the Rights of Children (NCRC) Dr Jahanzeb Khan, the ceremony would also be addressed by experts and right activists from various related organizations including, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson NCRC, child rights expert Qandeel Shujaa, UNICEF representative in Pakistan Atta ul Mustafa and senior journalist Myra Imran besides concluding remarks by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari.

The event would be followed by award distribution among the outstanding child rights activists and participants of the event.

