Shireen Mazari Tweets On Zohra Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari here on Sunday said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered an inquiry of Zohra abuse and murder case which would be completed on Tuesday.

In her Tweet, the minister said that SHO has been suspended while constable in quartered guard in Zohra case.

She said that her office checked and this case has already been filed by the MoHR regional offices.

More Stories From Pakistan

