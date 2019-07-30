UrduPoint.com
Shireen Mazari's Step To Set Up Women Police Stations In Rural Areas Hailed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The women community has hailed the initiative of Minister of Human Rigths Dr Shireen Mazari to establish women police stations in rural areas across the country.

They termed it a tremendous initiative by Minister to ensure women empowerment and rights.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, a social activist Robina said that it was imperative to have an easy access to justice for women of far-flung areas as they had log been deprived of by the past governments.

She further said it was an appropriate step to ensure safe way to report their grievances to police.

Another social activist Sabiha Tasneem said it was irony that women had no easy access to justice in remote area but by this initiative would definitely be a historic step for the amelioration of women.

She said that government was committed to ensuring the empowerment of women as their participation in all walks of life was necessary for sustainable progress and development.

She said the government was continuously undertakingreforms so as to enable women to participate in all walksof life.

