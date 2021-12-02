Shirking duty also a form of corruption: Commissioner

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday said all government and semi government employees should perform their responsibilities honestly as shirking duty was also a form of corruption.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in the committee room of his office regarding world anti-corruption day to be observed on 9 December.

The commissioner said corruption was a global challenge which had hampered economic development of many countries in the world.

He said world anti-corruption day was observed every year on 9 December in accordance with the United Nations Charter with an objective to educate people about the elimination of corruption from society.

The commissioner emphasized upon all segments of society to play a collective role in this regard and all officers setting aside difference of their opinion take sincere efforts to eliminate menace on priority basis.

He urged divisional officers of all departments to arrange programmes on world anti-corruption day under the standard operating procedure formulated to contain spread of deadly coronavirus and also take out awareness rallies on divisional, district and taluka level.

Among others Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Shahid Taj Abro, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (R) Ameer Saud Magsi, Director Agriculture Abdul Majeed Wistro, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qreshi, SE Hesco, Director Information Ghulam Abas Goraaho were also present on the occasion.