Shisha smoking more dangerous than cigarette: Health expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Senior pulmonologist, Prof-Dr. Javed Iqbal has warned that Shisha smoking had become more dangerous to health then cigarette.

Talking to media persons here, he said that cigarette smoking had been causing cancer and other fatal diseases to smokers.

He, however, said that Shisha smoking was more dangerous to health than cigarette.

He lamented that Shisha smoking had become a fashion among our youth, especially among students of colleges and universities.

He said that Shisha and cigarette smoking had also been causing heart diseases. "A large number of patients are brought to cardiology ward after suffering from heart disease due to smoking," he said.

He urged media to raise awareness among people to avoid both cigarette and shisha smoking.