UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shisha Smoking More Dangerous Than Cigarette: Health Expert

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Shisha smoking more dangerous than cigarette: Health expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Senior pulmonologist, Prof-Dr. Javed Iqbal has warned that Shisha smoking had become more dangerous to health then cigarette.

Talking to media persons here, he said that cigarette smoking had been causing cancer and other fatal diseases to smokers.

He, however, said that Shisha smoking was more dangerous to health than cigarette.

He lamented that Shisha smoking had become a fashion among our youth, especially among students of colleges and universities.

He said that Shisha and cigarette smoking had also been causing heart diseases. "A large number of patients are brought to cardiology ward after suffering from heart disease due to smoking," he said.

He urged media to raise awareness among people to avoid both cigarette and shisha smoking.

Related Topics

Shisha Cancer Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

18 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.