Shisper Glacier monitoring team visits supra-glacial lake site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Shisper Glacier monitoring team is currently on its visit to supra-glacial lake site in Hassanabad village, Hunza to ascertain the prevailing surging scenario and appropriate space for installation of early warning systems in the vicinity.

Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) official said that the team comprising Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Authority had been on its visit where they were present inside the glacier.

He told APP that the surging glacial melting had double effect along with below surface discharge of water at times the water outflow reduces the size of the glacial lake. However, it might also increase the water level accumulated at the top forming glacial lake with water inflow from the upper reaches simultaneously building up with under surface water discharge, he added.

"Our team is presently at Hunza and they will possibly return after their visit by the next week. We will have a wrap up meeting where the possible locations for the installation of early warning systems will be decided," he said.

Currently, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) had conducted its two studies on Shisper Glacier whereas Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) also had a dedicated wing that monitors glacial melting in the northern region of the country.

