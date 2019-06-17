UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shisper Glacier Monitoring Team Visits Supra-glacial Lake Site

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

Shisper Glacier monitoring team visits supra-glacial lake site

Shisper Glacier monitoring team is currently on its visit to supra-glacial lake site in Hassanabad village, Hunza to ascertain the prevailing surging scenario and appropriate space for installation of early warning systems in the vicinity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Shisper Glacier monitoring team is currently on its visit to supra-glacial lake site in Hassanabad village, Hunza to ascertain the prevailing surging scenario and appropriate space for installation of early warning systems in the vicinity.

Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) official said that the team comprising Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Authority had been on its visit where they were present inside the glacier.

He told APP that the surging glacial melting had double effect along with below surface discharge of water at times the water outflow reduces the size of the glacial lake. However, it might also increase the water level accumulated at the top forming glacial lake with water inflow from the upper reaches simultaneously building up with under surface water discharge, he added.

"Our team is presently at Hunza and they will possibly return after their visit by the next week. We will have a wrap up meeting where the possible locations for the installation of early warning systems will be decided," he said.

Currently, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) had conducted its two studies on Shisper Glacier whereas Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) also had a dedicated wing that monitors glacial melting in the northern region of the country.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Visit SITE From Top

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

22 seconds ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

28 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.