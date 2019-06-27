UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shisper Glacier Recedes After Heavy Water Discharge; Mitigates Outburst Flooding Risk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:27 PM

Shisper Glacier recedes after heavy water discharge; mitigates outburst flooding risk

The risk for a heavy glacial lake outburst flooding, reenacting the disaster occurred earlier at Attabad has been mitigated as supra-glacial Lake formed at the Shisper Glacier has completely discharged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The risk for a heavy glacial lake outburst flooding, reenacting the disaster occurred earlier at Attabad has been mitigated as supra-glacial Lake formed at the Shisper Glacier has completely discharged.

The Shisper Glacier had receded after heavy water flow below the surging glacier and had reduced the risk for glacial flooding in the region.

Talking to APP, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) official said, "The preemptive measures and protective work done by GBDMA helped the authority to ensure, for the first time practiced, effective disaster preparedness to avoid heavy life, ecology and property loss in Hassanabad Village." He said if the retaining walls were not built around the to-be affected vicinity then over a dozen households were to get effected through the flooding.

The GBDMA official mentioned that aerial visit of the glacial lake behind the Glacier had further clarified the situation and revealed that the heavy water discharge from June 22 to June 23 in Hassanabad Nullah (watercourse) helped mitigate the risk and brought the accumulated glacial lake water down to negligible ratio.

He said, "It is a good sign and has overcome the possibility of abrupt glacial lake outburst that might have caused serious disaster in the area. The heavy water flow has partially caused damage to 50 feet (ft) to 100ft part of the Karakoram Highway (KKH)." "The teams of GBDMA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) with their heavy machinery and staff has restored the damaged portion of KKH and resumed the road for all kinds of traffic," he added.

To a question, he said, "The regular monitoring of the Glacier is continued by GBDMA as there are possibilities of glacial lake outburst flooding as water flow is going on and if it stops then it will indicate that glacial lake is forming. So, in order to amicably address the developing situation time to time observation of the glacier will be maintained." The official said that Pakistan Army and Air Force helicopters managed the aerial visit of the glacial lake where Director General GBDMA, Assistant Commissioner Hunza and other senior officials were taken aboard.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Water Visit Road Traffic Gilgit Baltistan June All From FWO

Recent Stories

Sweltering Europe braces for peak of record heatwa ..

55 seconds ago

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar pers ..

56 seconds ago

New Council of Europe Chief May Visit Russia In Ne ..

58 seconds ago

Suicide attack targets police van in Tunisian capi ..

1 minute ago

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

24 minutes ago

Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own ha ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.