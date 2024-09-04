Open Menu

Shiza Discusses Uzbekistan Ambassador On Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation In IT Sector

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Shiza discusses Uzbekistan Ambassador on enhancing bilateral cooperation in IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shiza Fatima Khwaja and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

According to a news release, both agreed on the importance of increasing collaboration in these areas. Shiza Fatima Khwaja said that Pakistan values its relationship with Uzbekistan and highlighted the potential benefits of cooperation in technology.

She said that both countries could gain significantly from each other’s experiences in the field.

The Ambassador expressed Uzbekistan's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in IT and telecommunications.

He proposed the establishment of a joint working group between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies and Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecommunications. He suggested initiating a startup exchange program between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Uzbekistan From

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan