Shiza Discusses Uzbekistan Ambassador On Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation In IT Sector
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shiza Fatima Khwaja and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the IT and telecommunications sectors.
According to a news release, both agreed on the importance of increasing collaboration in these areas. Shiza Fatima Khwaja said that Pakistan values its relationship with Uzbekistan and highlighted the potential benefits of cooperation in technology.
She said that both countries could gain significantly from each other’s experiences in the field.
The Ambassador expressed Uzbekistan's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in IT and telecommunications.
He proposed the establishment of a joint working group between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies and Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecommunications. He suggested initiating a startup exchange program between the two countries.
