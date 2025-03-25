Open Menu

Shizra Mansab Urges Increased Women's Participation In Leadership

Published March 25, 2025

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change, Shizra Mansab Ali Khan, on Tuesday emphasized the need to increase women's representation in parliament and other leadership roles.

Talking to a private news channel, she pointed out that despite their achievements, women remain underrepresented in key decision-making positions.

She highlighted that societal stereotypes are major barriers preventing women from entering politics.

She stressed that although women excel in education and professional fields, they still face discrimination and limited opportunities to advance.

She also expressed concern over the lack of implementation of laws protecting women from harassment.

Many women are hesitant to report abuse due to fear and the absence of supportive environments, she noted.

She called for collective efforts to ensure women are given equal opportunities in all sectors.

