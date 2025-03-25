Shizra Mansab Urges Increased Women's Participation In Leadership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Minister of State for Climate Change, Shizra Mansab Ali Khan, on Tuesday emphasized the need to increase women's representation in parliament and other leadership roles
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change, Shizra Mansab Ali Khan, on Tuesday emphasized the need to increase women's representation in parliament and other leadership roles.
Talking to a private news channel, she pointed out that despite their achievements, women remain underrepresented in key decision-making positions.
She highlighted that societal stereotypes are major barriers preventing women from entering politics.
She stressed that although women excel in education and professional fields, they still face discrimination and limited opportunities to advance.
She also expressed concern over the lack of implementation of laws protecting women from harassment.
Many women are hesitant to report abuse due to fear and the absence of supportive environments, she noted.
She called for collective efforts to ensure women are given equal opportunities in all sectors.
Recent Stories
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage
Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..
Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage2 minutes ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue2 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor9 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution9 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers under Punjab Wheat I ..18 minutes ago
-
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program2 minutes ago
-
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership2 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in D.I.Khan firing incident2 minutes ago
-
Development work to reduce problems, Qamar-ul-Islam2 minutes ago