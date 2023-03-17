UrduPoint.com

SH&ME Dept, RTEHT Sign Agreement To Improve Blood Centres

March 17, 2023

SH&ME dept, RTEHT sign agreement to improve blood centres

The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education (SH&ME) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) on behalf of the Punjab government on Friday signed an agreement for the improvement of operations and management of regional blood centers in Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education (SH&ME) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) on behalf of the Punjab government on Friday signed an agreement for the improvement of operations and management of regional blood centers in Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram witnessed the event as a chief guest. The minister and chairman RTEHT Mian Talat Mahmood signed the agreement and exchanged mementos. The minister thanked the administration of RTEHT for concluding the agreement.

He said that all the resources were being used for the improvement of blood centres.

The minister said that under the leadership of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the government was trying to provide better health facilities to the people.

The supply of clean and healthy blood for the treatment of patients in the government hospitals of Punjab would be ensured, he said.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the agreement between the Department SH&ME and RTEHT would prove to be important in the future. The main slogan of the agreement was "Safe blood for Punjab", the secretary informed. "We will also be able to control diseases spread by blood after the agreement," he added.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Agha Nabil, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Dr. Saqib Aziz, Dr. Shehzad Anwar, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Abu Bakr, Jawad Pirzada and other officers were present.

