SH&ME Introduces Changes In Local Drug Purchase System

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SH&ME introduces changes in local drug purchase system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) Punjab has implemented a significant change in the local drug purchase system at government teaching hospitals.

As per the new policy, no medication can be purchased unless the hospital’s existing stock is depleted.

During a briefing on the Health Information Management System (HIMS), here on Tuesday, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood was informed that in the current fiscal year, public teaching hospitals in the province had purchased medications worth Rs73 million through local purchase, despite these medicines already being available in stock.

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood instructed the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to make immediate changes to the software to ensure proper implementation of this new policy. He emphasized that any local purchases made despite existing stock would be the responsibility of the Medical Superintendent (MS) concerned.

The new system aims to reduce unnecessary local purchases, streamline hospital inventory management, and ensure better utilization of available resources.

