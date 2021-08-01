SH&ME makes contingency plan to combat COVID-19 4th wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to prepare contingency plan to combat 4th wave of coronavirus in the province.

The decision to evolve contingency plan in all hospitals in view of recent intensive wave of COVID-19 was taken in a meeting co-chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik here on Sunday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Muhammad Aamir Jan issued a letter to the concerned hospitals.

In this regard, the secretary SH&ME said the Health department had combated COVID-19 efficiently during last one and half year by facilitating patients with beds in ICU, HDUs and isolation wards, medicines and oxygen cylinders. He said that every hospital utilized all available resources to save precious lives of coronavirus patients and even doctors and paramedical staff sacrificed their lives for protecting the patients.

He said, "The credit goes to the government which preempted the intensive coronavirus situation and made timely arrangements in this regard." Now in view of the recent 4th wave of COVID-19 in the province, the department had evolved contingency plan in all hospitals to counter the situation effectively for which heads and MSs of all hospitals and other medical institutions had been directed to make arrangements in this regard and submit report by August 2nd within office hours, he said. He said that all facilities should be arranged as we made during the first-three waves of coronavirus and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.