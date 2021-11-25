SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

Section Officer Muhammad Shafiq of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) department has been suspended on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed to report to the Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Section Officer Muhammad Shafiq of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) department has been suspended on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed to report to the Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

The SH&ME secretary issued a departmental order along with the initiation of an inquiry. Action has been taken on complaints of bribery during ad hoc recruitment process.