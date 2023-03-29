SH&ME secretary reviews free flour distribution in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi visited Mustafabad Model Bazaar in Kasur district to monitor provision of free flour to the deserving here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Arshad Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Rizwanul Haq and other relevant staff were also present.

The secretary issued orders on-the-spot to redress grievances of people. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour points and directed the deputy commissioners to improve the arrangements.

He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for convenience of people at flour points. Provision of free flour would continue till 25th of Ramazan, he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tehniyat Bukhari also inspected flour distribution at Mustafabad centre.