SH&ME secretary reviews Sehat Sahulat programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi reviewed the Sehat Sahulat Programme and measures to empanel more hospitals for the convenience of patients, during a meeting at his office, here on Monday.

While chairing a meeting, the secretary said that the department was striving to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Programme, adding that the statistics related to the health facilitation card were very encouraging as 97 percent of the people of Punjab were satisfied with the service of the health cards.

CEO Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq briefed the meeting that more than 3.3 million people had availed free treatment facility through health cards.

So far, the people of Punjab had received the facility of free treatment worth more than 72 billion rupees, he informed.

The meeting was briefed that more than 70,000 beds had been increased in empaneled public and private hospitals for the treatment of the people through the health cards. The people were getting free treatment facilities from 193 government and 634 private hospitals through the health card.

More than 766,000 people had received free dialysis and more than 76,000 people got the facility of free coronary angiography through the health card.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti participated in the meeting.