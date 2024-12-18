Open Menu

SH&ME Sends Requisition To PPSC For Recruitment Of 1,092 Consultants

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) has sent a requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the recruitment of 1,092 new consultants in 45 different specialties

According to SH&ME sources on Wednesday, requisitions have been sent for various medical positions, including 200 dental surgeons, 96 senior registrars in anesthesia, 95 senior registrars in cardiology, and 92 senior registrars in surgery. Additionally, requests have been made for 60 senior registrars in obstetrics and gynecology, 53 in medicine, 46 in cardiac surgery, and 44 in orthopedic surgery.

Further requisitions include 38 senior registrars in pediatric surgery, 33 in pediatric medicine, 32 in neurosurgery, and 35 in radiology. There are also requests for 22 assistant professors in physiology, 20 in obstetrics and gynecology, and 20 in biochemistry. In addition, 15 senior registrars are needed in pediatric hematology, 11 assistant professors in pharmacology, 19 senior registrars in ENT, and 16 senior registrars in plastic surgery.

Other requisitions include 10 senior registrars in neurology, 11 in cardiac anesthesia, 18 in psychiatry, 17 in ophthalmology, and 17 in nephrology.

Additionally, 15 associate professors in anesthesia, 9 senior registrars in pulmonology, 7 in pediatric radiology, 6 each in pediatric neurology and pediatric ophthalmology, and 4 senior registrars in radiotherapy and pediatric urology are required. The list also includes 3 senior registrars in pediatric anesthesia and 2 in pediatric cardiac anesthesia care, along with other positions.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that it is encouraging that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has sent requisitions to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 1,092 new consultants. He also mentioned that the recruitment process for 3,000 nurses has recently been completed through the Punjab Public Service Commission. He noted that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, addressing the human resource shortage in government hospitals is a top priority.

Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood stated that the recruitment of new doctors and nurses will lead to significant improvements in healthcare services and patient care. He further emphasized their ongoing efforts to enhance facilities for patients in government hospitals.

