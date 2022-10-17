SH&ME special secretary reviews ongoing development projects in teaching hospitals

Specialized Health Care and Medical Education (SH&ME) department Special Secretary Muhammad Usman on Monday presided over a meeting here at his office to review ongoing development projects in various government teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Specialized Health Care and Medical education (SH&ME) department Special Secretary Muhammad Usman on Monday presided over a meeting here at his office to review ongoing development projects in various government teaching hospitals.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME here, the meeting briefed the Special Secretary about the steps taken for making Sadiq Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur fully functional, progress of the Mother and Child Hospital in Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman said that funds were being provided for the expansion of Wazir Abad Institute of Cardiology, making Sadiq Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur fully operational and for Mother and Child Hospital Bahawalpur, adding that the ongoing progress on these health projects was being continuously reviewed.

He further said that the three health projects would be completed on time. "Quality and transparency is being ensured in all ongoing health development projects", he added.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Chief Executive Officer Professor Bilal Mohiuddin, MS Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology Dr Qazi Ghulam Murtaza and other officers were present.