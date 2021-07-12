UrduPoint.com
SH&ME To Conduct Special Audit Of 2 Teaching Hospitals: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:58 PM

SH&ME to conduct special audit of 2 teaching hospitals: Secretary

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has decided to conduct special audit of the two teaching hospitals of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department has decided to conduct special audit of the two teaching hospitals of provincial capital.

The local purchase of medicines and other surgical instruments for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be included in the audit.

SH&ME Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday. Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail and others were also present in the meeting.

Three-member audit committee comprising Deputy Director Internal Audit Wing Alamdar Hussain as convener, Deputy Director Financial Management Cell Hammadur Rab and Manager Specialized Healthcare Shafique Hussain as members had been constituted by the department.

Secretary said that the decision of special audit of these hospitals was taken in view of the growing complaints regarding purchase of medicines, adding that this scope of audit would be extended phase wise to all teaching hospitals of the province.

Barrister Nabeel said that the audit team would assess the procurement of local purchase in accordance with rules and procedures concerned and 15 percent of total budget for indoor and emergency patients was utilized or otherwise.

"The audit team would probe and investigate all the processes adopted in local purchase and submit its report to the health department within prescribed period of time, concluded Barrster Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

