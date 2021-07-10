UrduPoint.com
SH&ME To Ensure Corona SOPs Implementation In Wake Of Expected 4th Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

SH&ME to ensure corona SOPs implementation in wake of expected 4th wave

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has become active to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the expected fourth wave of the pandemic across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department has become active to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the expected fourth wave of the pandemic across the province.

This was stated by Secretary SH&ME Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

He said that directions had been issued to all the medical institutions, colleges and hospitals to get their employees vaccinated by July 15 and heads of the medical institutions would issue certificates to the department, certifying that all their employees had been vaccinated.

He said that after July 15, non-vaccinated employees would not be allowed to enter the premises of any hospital or medical institution and they would be marked as absent from duty. He said that the department knew that after issuance of repeated directions, some employees were not vaccinated so far, which was against national policy to combat coronavirus epidemic. The secretary said that the only solution and remedy for coronavirus was to get everyone vaccinated on-time.

The specialised healthcare department has issued a letter to 81 medical institutions under its control in this regard.

