SHO Ahmedabad suspended

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik suspended SHO Mandi Ahmedabad for instituting a fake theft case against two persons.

Police said on Sunday that SHO Muhammad Ijaz Bhatti with the connivance of a trader Muhammad Nawaz had registered a maize theft case against Zulfiqar Ahmed and Abdul Karim Phuman.

The matter was put up in the open court of DPO Umer Saeed Malik who constituted a three-member committee which declared the case false after an inquiry.

In the light of inquiry report, the DPO suspended the SHO.