UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Ahmedabad Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

SHO Ahmedabad suspended

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik suspended SHO Mandi Ahmedabad for instituting a fake theft case against two persons.

Police said on Sunday that SHO Muhammad Ijaz Bhatti with the connivance of a trader Muhammad Nawaz had registered a maize theft case against Zulfiqar Ahmed and Abdul Karim Phuman.

The matter was put up in the open court of DPO Umer Saeed Malik who constituted a three-member committee which declared the case false after an inquiry.

In the light of inquiry report, the DPO suspended the SHO.

Related Topics

Police Ahmedabad Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.