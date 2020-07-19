SHO Ahmedabad Suspended
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:00 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik suspended SHO Mandi Ahmedabad for instituting a fake theft case against two persons.
Police said on Sunday that SHO Muhammad Ijaz Bhatti with the connivance of a trader Muhammad Nawaz had registered a maize theft case against Zulfiqar Ahmed and Abdul Karim Phuman.
The matter was put up in the open court of DPO Umer Saeed Malik who constituted a three-member committee which declared the case false after an inquiry.
In the light of inquiry report, the DPO suspended the SHO.