SHO Among 2 Suspended For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SHO among 2 suspended for corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Two police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) of FIEDMC police station have been suspended on charge of abuse of powers and corruption.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received complaints against SHO Ahmad Ammar and Muharrar Ghulam Mujtaba.

He ordered an inquiry.

The inquiry officer found both police officers guilty of abuse of powers and corruption.

On receiving the inquiry report, the CPO suspended both the accused, the SHO and the Muharrar, he added.

