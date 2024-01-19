SHO Among 3 Cops Named In FIR On Illegally Confining A Man
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) On the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, the officials of Khangarh Police Station on Friday registered case against their Station House Officer (SHO), a Sub Inspector and a Muharrir on their involvement in keeping a young man confined for a week without any charge.
The Khangarh police had arrested a young man Ali Abbas r/o Basti Ranjhan Pir colony around a month back and kept him in illegal confinement for a week.
A petition was filed in Lahore High Court Multan Bench and a bailiff was deputed to conduct raid on the Police Station Khangarh.
However, when the bailiff reached the Police Station, the police showed the young man involved in a false theft case.
The bailiff submitted its report before the High Court Multan Bench and the court ordered registration of FIR against the SHO Khangarh Chaudhry Azhar, investigator Sub Inspector Zeeshan Haidar and Moharrir Allah Rakha.
The police said that case has been registered against the three policemen and according to the spokesman for the DPO Muzaffargarh, the SHO has been put under suspension.
