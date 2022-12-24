SHO among 3 policemen suspended over unsatisfactory security arrangements

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan has suspended three police personnel, including Chaudhwan SHO, due to unsatisfactory security arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO, along with DSP Kulachi Asif Mehmood and officers of Pak-Army, paid a surprise visit to Chaudhwan Police Station and check posts keeping in view the current security concerns in the areas at the junction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

During his visit, the DPO observed the security arrangements were unsatisfactory at the Chaudhwan police station and at the check post. The DPO suspended the Chaudhwan Police Station SHO, Muharrar, and Check post Incharge.

The DPO has tightened security arrangements across the district after the recent incidents of terrorism and he himself was supervising the security arrangements in far-flung areas.