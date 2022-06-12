SHO among 3 suspended for abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) has suspended three police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) Thikriwala on the charge of abuse of powers, negligence and delinquency.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi received complaints that SHO Thikriwala Rana Asim Khan and ASI Mubasshar showed negligence in performing their duties and crime rate increased in their beats.

Similarly, In-charge Investigation Samanabad police station Taimoor Shehzad also abused powers and conducted wrong investigation in a murder case only to provide illegal benefit to the accused.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the CPO suspended the officials and further action against them was under progress, spokesman added.