SHO Among 3 Suspended Over Custodial Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Samanabad police station on the charges of negligence in the death of a robbery accused in police custody.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that people had apprehended Khalid Mukhtar, a resident of Pir Mehal, during a robbery bid two days ago and severely tortured him before handing him over to the Samanabad police.
The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation. The accused fell ill and died in police custody while receiving medical treatment.
Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and immediately suspended SHO Samanabad Rizwan Shaukat, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Riyasat and Muharrar Atif.
The CPO also directed the SSP Investigation to probe the matter and submit a report within 8 hours so that further action could be taken, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security to be ensured on Yaum-e-Ali: CPO4 minutes ago
-
841 profiteers fined4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Christian community on Easter4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e- Ali RA security plan reviews4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of gang-rape of midwife14 minutes ago
-
97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Faithfuls sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramadan24 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates: Bilal Yasin24 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui terms agreement between jail administration and Imran Khan as open mockery of law, prison m ..34 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur34 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching ceremony held in Hyderabad34 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar Division inspects Lachi police station and Muslimabad check post34 minutes ago