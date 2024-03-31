Open Menu

SHO Among 3 Suspended Over Custodial Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Samanabad police station on the charges of negligence in the death of a robbery accused in police custody.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that people had apprehended Khalid Mukhtar, a resident of Pir Mehal, during a robbery bid two days ago and severely tortured him before handing him over to the Samanabad police.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation. The accused fell ill and died in police custody while receiving medical treatment.

Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and immediately suspended SHO Samanabad Rizwan Shaukat, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Riyasat and Muharrar Atif.

The CPO also directed the SSP Investigation to probe the matter and submit a report within 8 hours so that further action could be taken, the spokesman added.

