SHO Among 3 Suspended Over Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar on Tuesday suspended three police officials,

including a station house officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station, after an accused committed

suicide in a lockup.

A police spokesman said the police had locked a drug trafficker, Ali Sher of Chak No 378-GB,

behind the bars who was wanted to the police in 13 cases of narcotics but the accused

reportedly committed suicide in the lockup in Lundianwala police station.

Taking notice of the incident, the CPO suspended the SHO Lundianwala police station,

its Muharrar and a sentry.

The CPO also constituted an inquiry team which would work under supervision of SSP Operations

to probe the matter.

The SP Jaranwala and DSP CIA would also work as members of the inquiry team which would

submit its report within 24 hours, the spokesman added.

