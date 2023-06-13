UrduPoint.com

SHO Among 4 Cops Suspended Over Suspected Involvement In Robbery

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SHO among 4 cops suspended over suspected involvement in robbery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Taking notice of reports regarding the involvement of policemen in a cash snatching incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday suspended four policemen including SHO Bait Meer Hazar Khan.

A police spokesman said that some people had snatched Rs 315,000 cash from a young man Anjum Baloch, who has recently passed the CSS examination and was running a mini petrol pump in Bait Meer Hazar Khan area. Baloch and other people resisted the attempt that resulted in a scuffle, however, the accused clad in civil clothes escaped the scene with the cash by driving their car away.

The young man and people of the area staged a protest demonstration after it turned out that those who snatched the cash were policemen in civil clothes. Moreover, CCTV cameras were also installed there.

DPO suspended SHO Bait Meer Hazar Khan Asmat Abbas, ASI Abdul Qayyum, and constables Bilal Ahmad and Moin Akhtar and started inquiry proceedings against them.

The spokesman further said that the suspended policemen would face registration of FIR on charges of dacoity and torture in case the inquiry report substantiated the allegations.

