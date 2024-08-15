SHO among 6 cops suspended over abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended six police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that CPO Faisalabad had received a complaint that SHO Civil Lines and his team abused powers and registered an attempt-to-murder case under wrong provisions of law in addition to implicating the son of a plaintiff in a fabricated dacoity case.

The CPO appointed SDPO Civil Lines as an inquiry officer, who found the said police officials guilty. Therefore, on the basis of the inquiry report, the CPO suspended SHO Civil Lines Arshad Qadeer, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Aslam, Dolphin force officials Muhammad Charagh, Zia, Babar and Mubasshar, while further action was under progress, spokesman added.