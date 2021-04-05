SHO among 9 suspended in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad has suspended nine police officers including a station house officer (SHO) Dijkot police station on the charge of abusing his powers, delinquency and negligence.

A police spokesman said on Monday that CPO Sohail Chaudhry, during a meeting, found performance of nine police officials including SHO Dijkot Sub-Inspector Umar Sarfraz, in-charge HIU Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sarfraz, constables Taimoor Ali, Irfan Qaisar, Abdul Khaliq, Nadeem Hussain, Asif Pervaiz, Sarfraz Ahmad and Azmat Khan, very poor. He also found out that these officials had been abusing their powers.

Therefore, the CPO suspended these employees.