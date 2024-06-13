Open Menu

SHO Among Four Policemen Injured In Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) At least four police personnel including the SHO Ustarzai were injured when they were fired at during a dispute between the two parties here on Thursday.

Police said, a call was received regarding firing between the two groups in Marai Bala, a suburb of Kohat.

Responding to the call, a police party headed by SHO Usterzai reached the site.

When the police party reached the site to stop firing between opponents, one of the groups started firing at the police resulting in injuries to four policemen including the SHO.

The police personnel were rushed to the hospital by the van driver where hospital sources said their condition was out of danger.

Following the incident, extra police force was dispatched to the area to arrest the accused involved in the incident however they had fled the area. Police have initiated a search operation in the area to arrest the accused.

