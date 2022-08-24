SHO among four suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik suspended four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) Thikriwala police station, over negligence.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Thikriwala police had arrested Muhammad Mushtaq on dacoity charges and during investigation he died.

Taking notice of the death, CPO Umar Saeed Malik suspended SHO Thikriwala Sub Inspector (SI) Saqib Riaz, SI Muhammad Abdullah, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Farooq and Head Constable Muhammad Arif.

The CPO also constituted a four-member inquiry committee headed by SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan and directed to probe.

Later, the CPO with SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal visited the residence of MuhammadMushtaq and condoled with his family. He also assured them that strict action would be taken againstthe responsible.