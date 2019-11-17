SHO Among Four Suspended
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Four police officials including a SHO, were suspended over abuse of powers.
A police spokesman Sunday said that on complaints the SP Internal Accountability conducted probe against the SHO Jhang Bazaar and his three sub-ordinates.
After the inquiry, the CPO suspended SHO Sub-Inspector Alamdar Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abbas and two others.