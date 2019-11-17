SHO among four suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Four police officials including a SHO, were suspended over abuse of powers.

A police spokesman Sunday said that on complaints the SP Internal Accountability conducted probe against the SHO Jhang Bazaar and his three sub-ordinates.

After the inquiry, the CPO suspended SHO Sub-Inspector Alamdar Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abbas and two others.