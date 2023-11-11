Open Menu

SHO Among Three Martyred, 6 Injured Including DSP In Attack On Tank Police

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Three police personnel including SHO were martyred and six others including DSP were injured in an attack on police in the Kari Shah Noor area of district Tank on Saturday

“DSP Chan Shah was leading a police party who was searching for the kidnappers of a woman in village Shah Noor when unidentified men ambushed them,” according to the police spokesman.

Upon seeing the police team, the terrorists opened fire on them, resulting in the martyrdom of the Station House Officer of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station Abdul Ali Khan, and two police constables Wahab, and Mohammad Alam.

Six police personnel including DSP Chan Shah, constables Ishfaq, Wafaq and Hidayat of Elite Force and constables Riaz and Ikram of Tank district police were injured in the attack and were moved to the Tank Hospital.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force including the QRF force immediately reached the spot. Police have cordoned off the area and a heavy contingent of the police was deployed at the scene while the investigations have been initiated, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Region Nasir Mehmood Satti condemned the attack and said that it was a cowardly act of terrorism.

RPO said the police and security forces have started operations against the terrorist elements and that the menace of terrorism will be rooted out.

He said that the police were in a war against terrorism and the morale of the entire police force was high and we were fighting them and would not be deterred by such attacks.

