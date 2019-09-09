SHO among two arrested over illegal detention

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Two police officials including a station house officer (SHO) of City Tandlianwala were arrested on charge of detaining an accused illegally.

Police spokesman said on Monday that on special directions of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), SP Sadar Muhammad Nadeem Shahid checked various police stations and police posts surprisingly and found a citizen Muhammad Yawar son of Alam Sher resident of Chak 426/G-B in the lockup of police post Toran of City Tandlianwala police station.

The citizen informed the SP Sadar that he was detained in the locked for the last 9-10 days without any justification.

When the SP inquired about his detention, the post incharge Muhammad Ansar ASI replied that Muhammad Yawar was wanted in a case of City Tandlianwala registered under section 380 PPC on 27-8-2019 but his arrest was not mentioned in the daily register. However, his arrest is in the notice of SHO City Tandlianwala.

Taking serious notice of illegal detention of the accused, SP Sadar immediately arrested SHO City Tandlianwala Bashir Naul Inspector and Incharge police post Toran Muhammad Ansar ASI while further investigation is under progress.