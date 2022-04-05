UrduPoint.com

SHO Among Two Police Officials Injured In Quetta Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 09:47 PM

SHO among two police officials injured in Quetta firing

Two Police officials including SHO Jinnah Town got injured on Tuesday in firing, at Airport Road, the police sources confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Two Police officials including SHO Jinnah Town got injured on Tuesday in firing, at Airport Road, the police sources confirmed.

As per initial reports, a hardened criminal opened fire when Police officers wanted to arrest him.

Resultantly, SHO Jinnah Town Kamran Bhati and muharrar Waqas suffered bullet injuries and were immediately moved to Combined Military Hospital for treatment.

The criminal managed to escape the scene. Further probe is underway

