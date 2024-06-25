SHO Among Two Suspended Over Negligence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer Kamran Adil has suspended two police officials including SHO Ghulam Muhammad
Abad police station for their alleged negligence in aerial firing at a henna function which led injuries to
five people.
Police said on Tuesday that some guests of a Mehndi function of Dr Faras Khan resorted to aerial
firing in jubilation in Siddhupura which caused injuries to five people identified as Naureen Nadeem (37),
Asima Mohsin (42), Ali Abbas (13), Nasir Taufail and Suleman Dawood (18).
Taking notice of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad immediately suspended SHO Ghulam Muhammad
Abad police station and Incharge police post Siddhupura and directed the police to arrest the accused
at the earliest.
He directed the SSP Investigation and SP Lyallpur Town to probe the matter and submit a report
so that accused could be taken to task in accordance with law.
