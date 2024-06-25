Open Menu

SHO Among Two Suspended Over Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SHO among two suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer Kamran Adil has suspended two police officials including SHO Ghulam Muhammad

Abad police station for their alleged negligence in aerial firing at a henna function which led injuries to

five people.

Police said on Tuesday that some guests of a Mehndi function of Dr Faras Khan resorted to aerial

firing in jubilation in Siddhupura which caused injuries to five people identified as Naureen Nadeem (37),

Asima Mohsin (42), Ali Abbas (13), Nasir Taufail and Suleman Dawood (18).

Taking notice of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad immediately suspended SHO Ghulam Muhammad

Abad police station and Incharge police post Siddhupura and directed the police to arrest the accused

at the earliest.

He directed the SSP Investigation and SP Lyallpur Town to probe the matter and submit a report

so that accused could be taken to task in accordance with law.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Police Station Nasir Post

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

2 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

16 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

16 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

16 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

16 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

16 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan