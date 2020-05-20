UrduPoint.com
SHO And SI Suspended Over Torture Of Suspect

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

SHO and SI suspended over torture of suspect

The station house officer (SHO) Balochni police station and Sub-Inspector were suspended on charge of torture of a suspect

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The station house officer (SHO) Balochni police station and Sub-Inspector were suspended on charge of torture of a suspect.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the City Police Officer (CPO) received a complaint that SHO Balochni Amaldar Hussain and SI Shaukat Ali had abused powers and tortured a suspect person in police custody severely.

The CPO immediately suspended SHO Amaldar Hussain and SI Shaukat Ali. A case has also been registered against both police officers while further investigation is under progress.

